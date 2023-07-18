Miranda Lambert Is Catching Heat for Her Reaction to Fans Taking Selfies Mid-Concert

Miranda Lambert had a moment during her Las Vegas residency on Saturday night that received a lot of applause in the theater, but it sure didn’t resonate on the internet. She stopped mid-performance while singing “Tin Man” to scold fans who were in the front row taking selfies.

While the country star had the right to say something since it was obviously distracting her, the tone of her voice might have thrown the armchair critics off. “I’m gonna stop right here for a second, I’m sorry,” Lambert said to her audience. “These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song. It’s pissing me off a little bit. Sorry, I don’t like it. At all. We’re here to hear some country music tonight. I’m singing some country damn music.”

Miranda stops Tin Man to call out girls who are more concerned with taking selfies than listening to the music 🫡 pic.twitter.com/6BKnUskeZz — Miranda Lambert Fan (@ranfancentral) July 16, 2023

While Lambert got the response she wanted from the live crowd, social media jumped in with their opinions and it was a much different take. “These people were in VIP and paid a lot of money to see her, who is she to stop the show and scold them like that??! You don’t talk to fans like that, they can take pictures of themselves whenever they damn please. Ugh she’s always rubbed me the wrong way,” wrote one account. Another Lambert fan had a very practical take on the situation, noting, “Maybe she should have asked that fans not take pictures during this song. Make it a general statement. Phones are allowed, they paid to see her, maybe don’t embarrass them. I like Miranda, but this just seems mean spirited, even if that wasn’t her intention.”

While many people assumed it was a few teen girls, it turned out to be a group of six women who framed Lambert in a snapshot from their front-row seats. One of the women, Adela Calin, spoke to NBC News and shared that it took them “30 seconds at most” to get the memorable shot. “We took the picture quickly and were going to sit back down,” she explained. The incident left her “appalled” and “disappointed” at the way they were treated. “I feel like she was determined to make us look like we were young, immature, and vain,” Calin summed up. “But we were just grown women in our 30s to 60s trying to take a picture.”

