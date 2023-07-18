JFK Jr. Broke Up With Carolyn Bessette a Few Weeks Into Their Relationship to Get Back Together With This A-List Ex

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

While many see John F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife Carolyn Bessette as one of the legendary love stories of the 20th century, like all relationships, they had their problems. Not only were there many disputed accounts of their final weeks leading up to their untimely deaths in 1999, but it seems they had issues quite early on in their relationship. reports show in the documentary JFK JR: The Final Year that Kennedy, at one point, left Bessette for one of his former flames: Daryl Hannah.

Former friend Carole Radziwill shed some light on the beginnings of Kennedy and Bessette’s courtship. “They met when he went in for a fitting at Calvin Klein, I believe, and she was the person who dealt with celebrities coming in to get free clothes—I’m sure he paid for his clothes though,” she said. “I think he just liked her, and then they started dating—this was in I’m going to say ’92. We were sharing a summer house, Anthony and I and John, and he brought her for Memorial Day weekend. They had been seeing each other for a few months super on the DL [down low]. And that’s when I first met her.”

She talked about how magnetic Bessette’s personality was, and how that made Kennedy fall for her. However, a few weeks in something changed. “And then, he broke up with her a few weeks later because he got back with his ex-girlfriend Daryl Hannah,” Radiwill said.

Brooks Kraft LLC/Sygma via Getty Images.

“There was this period where John was going back and forth, but didn’t say anything to Carolyn. He just kind of went off the radar. And then she opened up the newspaper and there he was at a movie premiere with Daryl,” JFK Jr.’s chief of staff RoseMarie Terenzio said in the documentary. “And her mom, who is hilarious sent her the article in the mail: ‘Carolyn, please get on with your life, love mom.’ With a sad face.”

For those that don’t know, Kennedy and the Splash star started dating in 1988, after meeting a few years prior on their family vacations in Saint Martin, according to the biography America’s Reluctant Prince: The Life of John F. Kennedy Jr.

They remained on-again, off-again for a few years. In 1994, Kennedy and Bessette started dating, but according to this report, they broke it off a few weeks in while he tried to reconcile with Hannah. However, they called it quits for good in the same year, and he rekindled his love with Bessette.

Related story Meghan Markle Is Reportedly 'Left With Regrets' Over One of Prince Harry's Ventures

Evan Agostini/Liaison.

Kennedy and Bessette dated for two years before marrying in Sept. 1996. They tragically passed away on July 16, 1999, with Bessette’s sister Lauren in a plane crash.

Before you go, click here to see photos of JFK and Jackie O.’s grown-up grandkids.

