Alessandra Ambrosio Soaked Up the Sun in an Orange String Bikini That Showed Off Her Golden Summer Glow

Alessandra Ambrosio is having the time of her life this summer while vacationing at Kaya Palazzo Golf Resort in Belek Antalya, Turkey. She is soaking up the sun along the southern Mediterranean coast sporting a stunning orange bikini that flaunted her fit physique.

The 42-year-old fashion icon shared a carousel of snapshots on Instagram as she dipped her toes into the crystal-blue waters. The string bikini hugged her gorgeous curves while the bright color showed off her sun-kissed glow. She accessorized her beachy look with a chunky gold necklace and earrings, and chic sunglasses that hinted at her supermodel status. Her caption made us a little bit jealous that we weren’t on vacation with her, “My favorite kind of Monday.”

Ambrosio has turned her modeling career into a business empire, creating her own swimwear line, GAL Floripa, in 2019, and becoming a brand ambassador for Nespresso last year. She’s trying to find products that naturally fit with her personality, so that it feels authentic to who she is. “Well I think for me, it’s trying to do things like from when I started modeling – I wanted to do things that make me happy,” she told Forbes in 2022. “I’m not going to promote or create something that I don’t identify with. So for me, coffee is like a very natural fit. And swimsuit, being from Brazil, I grew up in a swimsuit, so that’s what I like to do and that’s what I like to create.”

Part of working hard also means finding time to treat herself to a luxurious vacation. “I have this motto which is ‘forever on vacation’ so whatever I do, I want to feel like I’m on vacation. I want to feel like I love what I’m doing and I’m in the moment doing something for others to feel better, but also for me to feel good and feel complete,” she explained. A little work, a little play, but always having fun! Ambrosio has her motto nailed down!

