Donald Trump’s Former Aide Is Sounding the ‘Alarm Bells’ Over How Dangerous Another Presidential Term Could Be

There is more than one former Donald Trump staffer who is trying to warn people that a second term in office is dangerous for the United States. Alyssa Farah Griffin, the former White House communications director, and host on The View, is very concerned about what he might be capable of if he’s given a second chance in Washington, D.C.

In an interview with CNN, she revealed why she is sounding the “alarm bells” over what Donald Trump is capable of, especially after a New York Times report explained how he wanted to increase the president’s power “over every part of the federal government that now operates, by either law or tradition, with any measure of independence from political interference by the White House.” Griffin even noted that he wanted to accomplish this in his first term, but his staff distracted him with reelection campaign, knowing how “unpopular with the public” this idea would be.

She’s worried about his 2024 frontrunner status because she knows he wants to “make government purely partisan and staffed with loyalists who are going to carry out his agenda.” That would mean firing “career-subject matter experts,” who are important in situations like a global pandemic. “Having been in the Trump White House during COVID, I can’t really express how dangerous that would be,” she added.

Griffin isn’t the only one who is trying to wave the red flags in front of voters. Miles Taylor, author of Blowback: A Warning to Save Democracy from the Next Trump, saw firsthand how dangerous Donald Trump’s ideas are and even wrote a scathing anonymous New York Times article entitled, “I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration” in 2018. He now refuses to remain in the shadows because he feels that Donald Trump could beat President Joe Biden in 2024 — and he doesn’t want that to happen.

“The people who most needed to come forward and tell the truth were cowed into silence, including me,” he told The Guardian. “I thought anonymously sounding the alarm about the president would draw attention to the message instead of the messenger and always intended to unveil myself. But in the aftermath, I realized I really should have done that a lot sooner both for political reasons and personal reasons.” Now, it’s up to the Republican Party to heed Griffin and Taylor’s warnings. Will they listen?

