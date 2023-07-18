Resurfaced Reports Claim Priscilla Presley Let Elvis Do This NSFW Act While She Was Dating Robert Kardashian

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to ex-spouses, anything can happen with your relationship once the divorce papers are filed. Sometimes, you’re still the best of friends and support one another, or you never want to even be in the same state as them; it’s a total gamble! However, with Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley, it’s alleged that they were, erm, still very close to one another in an unexpected way.

Before we get into it: did you know that Robert Kardashian and Priscilla dated from 1975 to 1976, about two years after the Elvis & Me author and Elvis divorced? Because a lot of people forget about that celebrity couple. It wasn’t a long relationship, but it was reportedly a passionate one. As many couples do, they would make love, but according to the resurfaced claims in the 2017 tell-all entitled The Kardashians: An American Drama by Jerry Oppenheimer, they’d have an audience?!

In the biography, it claims that Priscilla would let Elvis “listen in” on her and Kardashian’s intimate times together. The book alleged, per RadarOnline, “While he was making love to Priscilla, she would get incoherent phone calls from Elvis. She would put the receiver on the pillow and let him listen.”

So, yeah, those allegations are making the rounds again, and we’re sure fans will have many opinions about this.

Now, as many know, Priscilla and Elvis were together from 1959 until 1973, but remained close until his death in 1977.

Priscilla went on to date a few men soon after their separation, including Kardashian, but refused to marry any. Oppenheimer also claims that Priscilla’s reasoning was this: “I’m not going to marry anyone until Elvis dies.” But before Elvis passed away, he was engaged to Ginger Alden.

