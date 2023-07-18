Kevin Costner Made a Strict List of Items Christine Baumgartner Cannot Remove From Their $145 Million Estate

Just when you think Kevin Costner’s divorce from Christine Baumgartner couldn’t get any messier, a new court filing reveals just how rough this split is. It seems that the Yellowstone actor made it very clear what his ex can and cannot take from their $145-million Carpinteria, California home when she moves out by July 31.

The legal documents, obtained by Entertainment Tonight, reveal that Costner has a fear that she will take everything in the house. She claims that she provided the actor’s legal team with “pictures of the items she plans to remove,” and she’s not about to “strip the house bare.” Baumgartner is reportedly abiding by the list of items she’s not allowed to move, including “furniture, furnishings, appliances, and artwork.”

The judge gave her permission to take her “toiletries, clothing, handbags, and jewelry” with her to her new residence. Baumgartner also made sure to grab her Peloton bike, kitchen items, and swivel chairs, along with other personal effects, and moved them to a rented storage space while she finds a permanent home. She’s still requesting two artwork pieces from their Aspen home, including a “mother/daughter horse picture.” That seems like a reasonable request, but Costner’s legal team is not thrilled by what she’s removing from their former shared estate.

Costner’s lawyers think she’s too “vague” about the items she’s taking and want her to be very specific. “For instance, Petitioner lists ‘Plates and bowls/ silverware’ without specifying which plates, which bowls and which silverware,” the documents read. “She lists ‘Christine’s family heirlooms and/or gifts to her’ but does not specify which items she believes were gifted to her (as opposed to both parties or the children).” Sigh. Costner and Baumgartner’s divorce isn’t going to be finished until they fight over every little detail.

