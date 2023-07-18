Heidi Klum Color-Coordinated With Husband Tom Kaulitz in New Photos That Prove They’re Totally Still in the Honeymoon Phase

Although celebrities always make us feel a little jealous, whether it’s for their million-dollar homes or their high-fashion looks, nothing quite compares to their glamorous summer vacations. After all, watching a celebrity go on a mesmerizing Italian getaway or on a private boat ride feels like a lot when we’re all busy working our 9-to-5s!

In Heidi Klum‘s summer vacation, for example, in addition to having some breathtaking views, the America’s Got Talent judge is also making us jealous of her loved-up life with her husband Tom Kaulitz. Despite being married for a few years now (since 2019), the two continue to prove they’re still totally in the honeymoon phase with every new video or photo they share.

Most recently, Klum shared a series of photos and videos of the two on Instagram. In the first few pictures, the supermodel is seen rocking a white and pink striped bikini with a Barbie-approved bright pink button-down on top. Kaulitz, for his part, perfectly color coordinated with his wife with bright pink swim trunks and a blue and white button-down.

Then, in between fashionable summer looks, Klum then shared a funny video of robe-clad Kaulitz calling hotel management to fix a door handle and a drool-worthy video of a chocolate soufflé. We literally couldn’t be more jealous!

After that, Klum continued with photos of her and Kaulitz’s summer-ready looks including a multi-colored knit cover-up, a cherry-patterned bikini and a ruched white mini-dress that hugged all of Klum’s curves.

“Summer lovin 🥰❤️,” Klum wrote in the caption, referring to the classic Grease lyric.

Luckily for fans, this wasn’t the first time Klum and Kaultiz showed off their incredible summer vacation this year. In fact, the two shared some photos and videos last month of an ultra-serene boat ride they took while traveling in Italy. “Vacanza romantico ❤️🇮🇹,” Klum captioned the post, meaning “Romantic Vacation” in Italian. Romantic indeed!

