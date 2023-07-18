White House Whistleblower Says Donald Trump Frequently Made Gross Comments About This Female Staffer

For those working close to former president Donald Trump during his presidency, exposure to acts of “naked sexism” were a regular part of the job, according to a former staffer and whistleblower. Miles Taylor, served as the chief of staff at the Department of Homeland Security during Trump’s term and famously criticized the president in a revealing 2018 op-ed in The New York Times under the pen name Anonymous.

Now, Taylor has released a new book titled Blowback: A Warning To Save Democracy From The Next Trump in which he exposes Trump’s presidency from the inside and investigates what risk re-electing Trump, or any MAGA supporters, could pose. Among the many alleged examples of Trump’s sexism is one particularly horrific instance of the president engaging in a crass discussion about his own daughter, Ivanka Trump. But, unsurprisingly, Trump didn’t exclusively reserve his sexism for his own daughter.

In the book, Taylor described Trump’s “undisguised sexism” toward women in varying levels of seniority in his administration but says he witnessed several instances in which former Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen was the victim of the now-77-year-old’s comments. “When we were with him, Kirstjen did her best to ignore the president’s inappropriate behavior,” Taylor writes. “He called her ‘sweetie’ and ‘honey,’ and critiqued her makeup and outfits.” Taylor claims Nielsen told him: “Trust me, this is not a healthy workplace for women.”

In another exchange, Taylor claims Kellyanne Conway, Trump’s senior counselor, once characterized the then-president as a “misogynistic bully” after he snapped at female staffers during a March 2019 meeting. Taylor also detailed an alleged encounter during one Oval Office meeting. He claims Trump thought he saw Sarah Huckabee Sanders, then White House press secretary, outside the office but, upon realizing it was one of his personal assistants, he allegedly said: “I was going to say, ‘Man, Sarah, you’ve lost a lot of weight!'”

Trump, who last month was found liable of sexually abusing and defaming columnist E. Jean Carroll, is hoping to get re-elected in 2024. In his concerning warning about the state of politics in the US, Taylor lists several examples of Trump’s ridiculous and often illegal acts as president that certainly should not earn him a second term.

‘Blowback: A Warning to Save Democracy from the Next Trump’ by Miles Taylor $20 Buy now