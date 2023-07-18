Sofía Vergara’s Shocking Split From Joe Manganiello May Not Have Been a Surprise to Their Closest Pals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello shocked their fans on Monday when they announced that they were calling it quits after seven years of marriage. The loving couple was always sharing romantic messages to each other on social media, and it wasn’t unusual to see a bit of PDA from them on the red carpet. Yet it seems their close pals had an inkling that something was up.

Besides the Magic Mike star’s rather “cold” birthday message to his wife last week, an insider told Entertainment Tonight that the former dynamic duo have been “living separate lives” for some time now. “They have been spending time apart and focusing on themselves, their careers, and their loved ones. Sofia has been giving her all to her new beauty brand, toty, and is very involved and excited about it,” their friend explained. And when she held an event at her home in June, the usually supportive Manganiello “was not there,” but there was a framed kissing snapshot of them “set up in a room in her home.”

It also sounds like Vergara’s Modern Family co-star Julie Bowen was in the know because she posted a very interesting comment on her friend’s cheeky Italy photo just hours after the divorce announcement was made public. “This is what single and 🔥 looks like!!” along with a series of heart emojis. Vergara looked completely unbothered in the carousel, perhaps signaling that she’s ready to move on from her marriage to Manganiello.

Vergara and Manganiello’s statement made it very clear that there is no reconciliation in the cards, so it will be fascinating to see how these two navigate their singles lives. Vergara seems ready for her hot-girl summer, but Manganiello has been silent about the split. As the insider noted, “Sofia and Joe have been growing apart for a while now” and seems that even their social media approach is spelling that out.

