Shania Twain Commanded the Stage in This Daring Bedazzled Catsuit & We’re Here for It

In addition to being one of the most celebrated country artists in the world, Shania Twain is a major fashion icon too. And although she pulls out all the stops in red carpet appearances, the “You’re Still the One” singer really shines when she commands the stage in daring colorful looks.

At the Faster Horses Music Festival in Michigan on July 16, for example, Twain commanded the stage in a daring sheer catsuit that took our breath away. The look, which was comprised of sparkly black corset, studded black panties, fishnet tights and rhinestone-covered boots, showed off her toned figure while giving her outfit a sense of cool and punk rock edge.

Showing her love of color, Twain then accessorized the black and silver look with multi-colored layered necklaces and pieces of fabric that perfectly swayed with the wind.

As for her glam, the singer looked fierce with bronzed skin, pink lips and sparkly eyeshadow. Her hair, which she loves to hide beneath ultra-colorful wigs, was worn parted down the middle and tasseled naturally down to her shoulders.

BROOKLYN, MICHIGAN – JULY 16: Shania Twain performs on day 3 of the 2023 Faster Horses Music Festival Michigan International Speedway on July 16, 2023 in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images) Getty Images

Luckily for fans of Twain’s music and fashion, the star is still in the middle of her seven-month-long tour titled Queen of Me. During her tour, Twain has worn just about every type of look, from mini skirts and mini dresses to leopard-print looks and flowy dresses.

One of our favorites, for example, was during her Ottawa concert when she rocked out in an all-red look. At the show, Twain paired a matching sequined crop top with a mini skirt with pieces of fabric tied around her body. As for the styling, the singer wore a blond wig, a variety of layered silver necklaces and cool shark-inspired sneakers.

With looks as cool and different as the ones she’s been rocking recently, Twain has made us excited to see her looks just as much as we are to hear her sing!

