Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s ‘Rocky’ Time Suddenly Has Everyone Speculating About the State of Their Marriage

In a summer that has brought us shocking celebrity splits, including Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello, there seems to be an unsubstantiated rumor about the state of Prince Harry’s marriage to Meghan Markle. There is no doubt that the couple has weathered more storms than most people in the first five years of their union, but they’ve felt unbreakable so far.

A new report from RadarOnline is claiming that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are “taking time apart” and figuring out the next steps in their marriage after a series of career disappointments. A royal source believes it’s about Harry trying to “find himself” after a whirlwind of life changes after his exit from the palace. “They’re trying to figure out what hit them,” the insider shared. “Harry doesn’t fit in Meghan’s tacky Tinseltown world.”

That seems like a broad claim, given the fact that Prince Harry has seamlessly moved in and out of celebrity circles even when he was a senior royal. Like his late mother, Princess Diana, he always had a recognizable name in his inner friend circle. Royal watchers have also heard the separation rumors before and there’s been no truth to them whatsoever — that Montecito bubble is small, so it would be hard to keep a secret.

The past few “rocky” months are understandable with the ongoing family feud, a turn of events in their business deals, and their current rebranding — it’s a lot of change. The source thinks Harry’s upcoming trip to Africa for his Netflix documentary will give him some clarity about the next steps in their marriage. “Taking time apart on different continents will hopefully help them find whatever they need to move on,” they concluded. This rumor is probably the last thing Prince Harry and Meghan need to hear; they’ve got enough on their plate.

