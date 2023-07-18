Matt Damon Reveals the One Condition He Had With Wife Luciana Barroso Around Taking a Break From Acting

Like any other long-term relationship, Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso‘s marriage is all about compromise. And, knowing how intense an A-list actor’s schedule can be for months at a time, that’s more important than ever.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, the Good Will Hunting star opened up about the somewhat unconventional deal he and Barroso both agreed to in couples therapy.

“This is going to sound made up, but it’s actually true,” Damon said in a roundtable with the rest of the Oppenheimer cast and the movie’s director Christopher Nolan. “I had — not to get too personal — negotiated extensively with my wife that I was taking time off.”

Damon continued, explaining that his major condition surrounding the break revolved around Nolan. “The one caveat to my taking time off was if Chris Nolan called,” he added, noting that the director had put him “on ice” since starring in 2014’s Interstellar.

“This is without knowing whether or not he was working on anything because he never tells you, he just calls you out of the blue,” Damon added. “And so, it was a moment in my household.”

And although that may have been a huge win for Damon professionally, we’re hoping it didn’t cause much strain on his marriage. After all, looking at the actor’s extensive IMDb page, it looks like his only recent break was in 2020. Since then, the actor’s been busy in productions like Stillwater, The Last Duel, Air, and, of course, the upcoming Nolan hit.

But for anyone wondering how they’re doing with his busy schedule, however, don’t fret. In a recent interview, Damon proved he and Barroso are not only doing just fine but are helping each other through the rough times too. “I do pride myself, in a large part because of her, at being a professional actor and what being a professional actor means is you go and you do the 15-hour day and give it absolutely everything, even in what you know is going to be a losing effort,” he said in an appearance in Jake’s Takes. “And if you can do that with the best possible attitude, then you’re a pro, and she really helped me with that.” Looks like these two make the perfect pair!

