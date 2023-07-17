Experts Claim Kate Middleton Treats This Part of Royal Life ‘Like a Theatre Show’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

No matter where they are, no matter what they’re doing, all eyes are always, always, always on Kate Middleton and whatever Ensemble she decides to rock that day. It’s true; people get excited over the Princess of Wales’ looks, wanting to know all the details like if it’s a rewear or a subtle homage to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana.

Her fashion has become somewhat of a media spectacle (so much so that King Charles III is reportedly upset over how much coverage it’s gotten over his affairs)! And according to experts, she knows exactly what she’s doing, and has a plan for every look she steps out in!

Celebrity stylist Miranda Holder shared a TikTok video, explaining both how Kate sees her fashion as a “show” and why she’s been opting for an almost theatrical approach to her colorful looks.

Holder said, “The eagle-eyed amongst you will have noticed there was definitely a theme to this year’s outfits. It seems color-coordinating outfits around specific events have become a bit of a trend for Princess Catherine.”

She is referring to how Kate wore three green looks to Wimbledon as a cohesive statement.

“From my celebrity stylist perspective, when we dress celebrities for events or occasions we take the whole timeline into consideration, ensuring that the wardrobe has a beginning, a middle, and an end, just like the production,” Holder continued. “It makes sense for a woman of prominence to treat her wardrobe. Just like a theatre show, all eyes around the world are on [Kate] every day.”

Holder isn’t exaggerating when she says all eyes are on Kate, because let’s face it, whenever Kate wears something, it sells out everywhere.

Kate’s colorful threads are reminiscent of the late Queen Elizabeth II, who would often wear “head to toe color so you stand out in a crowd,” per Elizabeth Holmes, author of HRH: So Many Thoughts on Royal Style, who also noted how similar the two royals’ styles already were back in 2020.

