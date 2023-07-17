Megan Fox & MGK’s New Social Media Interaction Proves Exactly Where Their Relationship Stands

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It seems that Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s latest interaction is a solid signal to fans about where their rocky relationship stands. After months of wondering and the back-and-forth reports, it seems these two are back to their saucy, sometimes cringey ways.

Yes, it seems these two are back on the road to love, and the Jennifer’s Body star’s latest photos prove it (but not in the way you think)! She recently uploaded a series of photos from her latest photoshoot, but before you think it’s another couples shoot, it was a daring solo shoot!

On July 15, Fox shared a series of jaw-dropping, stunning bikini photos in the forest with the caption reading, “the forest is my oldest friend.”

In the photos, we see Fox letting down her long, brown hair as she poses in a tiny, green bikini that perfectly shows off her tined figure! And as you can imagine, the photos went instantly viral (and many may have missed the comment Kelly dropped)!

Kelly commented under the post, “if this is what a wild animal looks like, i’d let it maul me,” and if that doesn’t show fans they’re back on (and flirtier than ever), then we have no idea.

For those that don’t know, Fox and Kelly met back in 2020 on the film Midnight in the Switchgrass. They got together in June 2020, and in Jan 2022, Kelly proposed to Fox. However, in Feb 2023, Fox posted a cryptic Instagram post, along with unfollowing him and deleting posts of them together — which started the breakup rumors.

Since then, there have been many updates on their “hot and cold” relationship. Soon after the estrangement claims came out, fans saw them leave couples counseling and PDA-ing it up on a surprise couple’s trip to Hawaii. Since then, they reportedly put a hold on their wedding plans, but it seems they’re now back on (and have possible wedding bells in the future)!

