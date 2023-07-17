Kevin Costner & Christine Baumgartner Have One More Major Event to Do Together Despite Bitter Divorce

While Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner undergo one of the messiest celebrity divorces we’ve ever seen, we’re getting more and more baffled about the details. Not only have they worked on dividing up startling legal bills, but Costner made Baumgartner leave ASAP from their home. And while they probably want nothing to do with one another — but it seems they still have one major event to do together.

As of July 17, the Let Him Go star and Baumgartner are still set to host the Kick Ash Bash created by the non-profit One805 in September. Not only that, but they have to host it at the $60 million oceanside estate they once both called home.

This event is highly anticipated, with many A-listers set to arrive, money to be donated to first responders of Santa Barbara County, and even have Maroon 5 headlining the event.

Now, why doesn’t one of them back out? Well, a close source illuminated a bit on that to DailyMail. “Christine has always been involved in the community, whether it’s helping out at the schools or raising money for different charities, she’s there doing what she can to help. She’s an integral part of the community,” they said. “Kevin knows that finding a suitable place to rent in the Padaro Lane community is going to cost much more than what he was originally offering Christine.”

Costner and Baumgartner were together for four years before marrying on Sept 25, 2004 (which adds another layer of awkwardness to the gala situation when you remember the event will take place on the month of their 19th wedding anniversary).

Baumgartner filed for divorce earlier this year. Since then, they’ve been fighting it out over properties, prenup agreements, and child support payments for their three children Cayden Wyatt, 15, Hayes Logan, 14, and Grace Avery, 13.

