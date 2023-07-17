JFK Jr’s Wife Carolyn Bessette Reportedly Had a Premonition Weeks Before This Happened

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Back on July 16, 1999, John F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife of three years Carolyn Bessette (along with Bessette’s sister Lauren Bessette) tragically lost their lives in a plane crash off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard. Nearly 25 years later, people remained fascinated about the shocking plane crash that took their lives, and are always looking for new, not-too-talked-about details. While there are a lot of conflicting reports about the details surrounding that night and the days following up to it, there’s one account that has left people confused to this day.

Two weeks before the crash, one of Bessette’s friends revealed she had a premonition that something was going to go wrong on that plane.

Per YourTango, Bessette’s longtime friend Barry Stott recalled that she told him: “I’m secretly terrified of flying with John because he’s so easily distracted. He doesn’t seem to take it seriously enough.”

And according to reports from the New York Post, Stott wasn’t the only person Bessette confided in. One week before she passed, she was at Saks Fifth Avenue and reportedly told a salesperson she was “not looking forward” to the flight.

“He just had the cast taken off his leg. I don’t know if he’s ready yet to fly again,” she said, later remarking she needed “luck” for the flight ahead.

The pair met back in 1992, and didn’t start dating until 1994, and Kennedy was so captivated by her. Jean-Louis Ginibre once said, per Edward Klein’s book The Kennedy Curse: Why Tragedy Has Haunted America’s First Family for 150 Years: “She is the hippest person I ever met. She is totally au courant. Very bright. There is nothing she doesn’t know. She can focus on one person for 10 to 20 minutes and be totally involved with this person. She is very intense, very touchy-feely, and can mesmerize a person.”

They later wed in 1996.

