Denise Richards & Charles Sheen’s Daughters Sami & Lola Might Be Aiming To Be the Next Kardashians With This Career Move

Move over, Kardashians, the Sheen sisters are stepping into your territory! Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen’s daughters, Sami, 19, and Lola, 18, are about to become reality stars.

This isn’t new territory for them, though — hardcore TV fans will remember Richards’ short-lived 2008 show, Denise Richards: It’s Complicated, which they starred in when they were younger. The teens were spotted on Saturday in Los Angeles filming the unnamed series, but it’s an opportunity for the world to get to know them outside of their two famous parents. Sami, who has developed quite a following from her OnlyFans account, kept it casual, sporting an all-white ensemble with a crop top and baggy pants. Lola looked sweet in a peach maxi dress with floral appliqués on the strapless design. (See the photos HERE.)

The sisters looked happy to be together as they glanced at their cell phones while walking into a shopping center in Calabasas aka Kardashian territory. They weren’t filming with either of their parents, but we are curious if Richards or Charlie will make an appearance together during the season — that would be a ratings bonanza!

The former couple, who divorced in 2006, didn’t see eye to eye when it came to Sami’s OnlyFans career. Richards joined her on the adults-only platform while Charlie publicly disagreed with his daughter’s choices. Richards told SheKnows exclusively last December, “It’s very difficult when you are children of parents who are in the public eye for the kids to find their identity. I didn’t grow up that way and our girls are growing up very differently.” There’s no doubt that Richards is rooting for her daughters to succeed, but let’s hope Charlie is on board this time around.

Before you go, click here to see the net worth of 15 mega-rich celebrity kids.