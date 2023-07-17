Gwyneth Paltrow’s Daughter Apple Martin Rocked a Little Black Dress While Supporting Her Mom’s Launch Party

Over the years, celebrities have been open about the price of fame. From having to fight the paparazzi, to learning how to stay grounded among all the glitz and glamour, it’s safe to say that staying sane through it all can be quite a struggle. For actress and wellness guru Gwyneth Paltrow, however, there’s one thing she’s kept close to help her through: her family.

In fact, during her latest Goop launch, which celebrated the release of her new Youth-Boost Peptide Serum, Paltrow had her two biggest cheerleaders right by her side: her 19-year-old daughter Apple Martin and her mom Blythe Danner.

In one of the pictures from the event, which was a private dinner in the Hamptons on July 15 co-hosted by Gucci, the three of them are seen getting close for an adorable multi-generational picture.

At the event, Paltrow showed off her toned abs in a Gucci printed two-piece set with white casual heels. Martin, for her part, looked as chic as ever in a blazer-inspired little black dress. The budding model then paired the dress with black heels, a slicked-back ponytail and a bright pink bag. Lastly, Danner kept it comfortable in a white caftan and blue scarf.

Apple Martin, Gwyneth Paltrow, Blythe Danner Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

Gwyneth Paltrow, Apple Martin Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

In another picture from the event, Paltrow and Martin showed just how similar they are as they posed for a photo with their cheeks smushed against the other. How cute!

Speaking of these two, Martin made headlines just last month when Paltrow posted of picture of her trying on one of her most iconic dresses, aka the goth dress Paltrow wore to the 2002 Oscars. The dress, which features a sheer bodice and a taffeta skirt, received major backlash at the time but seemed to fit Martin like a glove. Related story Sofía Vergara Just Proved Leopard Swimsuits Are in for the Summer in These Sizzling New Pics

Most of all, the picture also proved these two are just as close as they appear to be in public appearances. After all, what’s better than your mom as your bestie? Nothing!

Before you go, click here to see kids who are following in their supermodel moms’ footsteps.

