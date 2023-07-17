Jackie Kennedy Was the Touching Source of Inspiration for the Engagement Ring JFK Jr. Gave Carolyn Bessette

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There was something so elegant and classic about Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s style. Her fashion sense ushered in a generation of chic and sleek wedding gowns after her 1996 wedding to John F. Kennedy Jr. — everyone wanted to copy her trend-setting ensembles. That pared-down look wasn’t exclusive to her clothing, but it was also reflected in her engagement ring.

When JFK Jr. proposed to Carolyn, he looked to his late mother, Jackie Kennedy, for inspiration. The former first lady had a ring she nicknamed the “swimming ring” — a gold and emerald band. It was Carolyn who told Carole Radziwill, wife of JFK Jr.’s cousin Anthony Radziwill, that her engagement ring was “a copy of a ring [John’s] mother wore,” per Carole’s book, What Remains.

Carolyn Bessette, John F. Kennedy Jr. Photo: Stephane Cardinale/Sygma via Getty Images.

Jewelry historian, Marion Fasel, told Vogue that Carolyn was the poster girl for minimalism in the ’90s after the excess in fashion in the ’80s. “[Carolyn’s] engagement ring epitomized the minimalism of that style moment,” she explained “It was understated elegance.” The former Calvin Klein publicist didn’t need a big, huge diamond and preferred the look of an eternity ring which was a wonderful reflection of her personality, and a tribute to the mother-in-law she never met.

‘What Remains’ $27.85 on Amazon.com Buy now

The simple engagement ring trend hasn’t come back (yet), but perhaps the renewed interest in Carolyn’s life with JFK Jr. might inspire brides-to-be to look at the history of jewelry. “I always wonder why eternity bands aren’t more popular; they are so easy to wear, beautiful and modern,” Fasel summed up. “They are such a great alternative to a solitaire but have never been nearly as popular.”

Before you go, click here to see photos of JFK and Jackie O.’s grown-up grandkids.