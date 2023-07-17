Jennifer Lopez Chose a Chic Wedding-Inspired Dress to Celebrate Her 1-Year Anniversary With Ben Affleck

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have officially moved out of their newlywed phase now that they’ve celebrated their first wedding anniversary. It’s hard to believe it’s been a year since they slipped off to Las Vegas for their private wedding ceremony. The dynamic duo marked the big day with a date night at celebrity hotspot, Giorgio Baldi, in Santa Monica on Sunday.

J.Lo seemed to still feel those wedding vibes because she chose a modern white dress that gave a very bridal hint. (See the photos HERE.) The sheer top of the dress, adorned with sparkling silver details and a lace bra, showed off the “Jenny From the Block” singer’s gorgeous curves. She paired the chic design with silver platform heels, chandelier earrings, and a green purse. Lopez’s hair was styled in soft, beachy waves, and her makeup showed off that signature J.Lo glow. Affleck kept his wardrobe simple with an all-black outfit — he let his wife be the fashion showstopper of the night.

The festivities for their first wedding anniversary were much more low-key than last year’s walk down the aisle. In addition to their Las Vegas nuptials, they held an elaborate ceremony in Georgia for all of their family and friends to attend. But it seems like the spontaneity of the Vegas ceremony was something special to her because Affleck was the one who inspired the idea. “He’s like, ‘Go to rehearsal when you come back, I’ll have everything set up,’” she told Jimmy Kimmel in January. “Three of our kids were at camp, and two were with us, and he’s like, ‘They’ll be our witnesses, let’s go, we’re doing it tonight.’ And we did. It was amazing. It was the best night.”

Lopez and Affleck only waited three months to get married after their April 2022 engagement, but fans understood that they waited two decades for this moment. “We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” she wrote in her On The J.Lo newsletter after the first wedding. “It was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible, and one another) at very, very long last.” Bennifer 2.0 is here to stay!

