Sofía Vergara Just Proved Leopard Swimsuits Are in for the Summer in These Sizzling New Pics

Just like watching reality TV or scrolling through their million-dollar homes, fans love to keep up with the lives of celebrities, even if it’s to dream and fantasize about their own. For those exact reasons, Sofía Vergara has been the number one celebrity to follow lately given her mesmerizing and drool-worthy trip to Ravello, Italy.

Most recently, the Modern Family alum continued to wow us with a series of photos of her enjoying the sun in a blue leopard-print one-piece swimsuit on Instagram. In the first picture, Vergara is seen holding a glass of water and she looks to the distance in her figure-hugging swimsuit. In the second picture, she’s seen getting some sunscreen to tan while in the third pic she shows off her curves as she drinks a glass of water.

“Last days of vacay!” Vergara wrote in the caption. “Even when u r so hot I love u Ravello!!!😁😁”

Unsurprisingly, fans are going crazy in the comments celebrating how good she looks at 51. “You are even hotter than Ravello,” wrote one commenter. “Mother is mothering,” wrote another. We couldn’t agree more!

In between Italian getaway pictures, however, fans recently raised eyebrows with a specific post from Vergara’s husband Joe Manganiello. It all started when the True Blood alum posted a blurry picture of the two on Instagram during Vergara’s birthday on July 10.

“¡¡¡Feliz Cumpleaños Sofía,” he wrote in the caption. And although a picture and a simple caption are more than an acceptable tribute for most couples, the post felt like quite a departure from Manganiello and Vergara’s usual loved-up social media tributes.

“Am I the only one who doesn’t like the way it sounds? ‘Sofia…. not even ‘My love, My beloved wife,'” wrote one account in the comment section. “Ok this is weird. I’m scared,” added another fan.

Although we still don’t have any updates on how the couple is doing, at least we can rest easy knowing that Vergara is having a good time in Italy either way, right?

