Ariana Grande Dropped a Clue About Her Marriage During Her Wimbledon Appearance That Turned Out To Be True

Kristyn Burtt
62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California, United States. 26 Jan 2020 Pictured: Ariana Grande. Plus Icon
Ariana Grande Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA.
Ariana Grande Divorcing After Being Seen Without Wedding Ring
Like many celebrities, Ariana Grande enjoyed a day at Wimbledon over the weekend, but there was one thing that was missing from her hand: her wedding ring. That fueled the rumors across the internet that she and her husband, Dalton Gomez, might be on the outs. She’s been in London filming Wicked since December, and she has been spotted without her ring more than once. Could the rumors be true?

Well, according to TMZ, Grande, and Gomez have split — and it’s not a new situation. A source told the media outlet that they called it quits in January, attempted a reconciliation, but ultimately decided that they were “heading for divorce.” While her followers may be quick to blame her filming schedule for the highly anticipated movie as the issue, it seems that trouble in paradise was brewing long before that. The situation doesn’t seem very dramatic, though, as insiders claim they “remain friends and still talk on the phone regularly.”

Jonathan Bailey and Ariana Grande watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon 2023 men's final on Centre Court during day fourteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 16, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Ariana Grande with Jonathan Bailey at Wimbledon. Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage.

Grande and Gomez’s dating days remain much of a mystery since they were first spotted in early 2020 making out at a Los Angeles eatery. Once the lockdown phase of the pandemic began, no one knew what was happening with their blossoming romance until she and the real estate agent got engaged in December 2020. They secretly tied the knot at her now-sold Montecito home in May 2021. There is a sprinkling of photos of Gomez remaining on her Instagram account, but their wedding photos are noticeably removed at this point.

The former duo met after he helped her find an LA home just before the pandemic and they fell madly in love. “When she saw him, she immediately thought he was cute and very good-looking, and she asked her team to set up an in-person meeting with him,” an insider told Us Weekly. “Ariana fell very hard for Dalton shortly after they met.” For now, the couple is headed in a different direction, although nobody has officially filed for divorce — so maybe there is a sliver of hope left for Grande and Gomez’s relationship.

