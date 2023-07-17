Skip to main content Skip to header navigation

Prince William Reportedly Gave King Charles III a Real Estate Eviction Notice on This Beloved Property

King Charles III made a lot of headlines for his royal real estate shuffle earlier this year — one of his first big moves on the throne. His eviction of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from Frogmore Cottage was a royal storyline, but now, it looks like Charles is getting a taste of his own medicine from Prince William

The issue is centered on King Charles’ beloved Llwynywermod estate in Wales. He bought it for $1.5 million in 2007 through the Duchy of Cornwall and renovated it back to its former glory. When the shift of power happened after the death of Queen Elizabeth II last year, the property fell under new control — and that’s where William enters the picture. The Prince of Wales did not renew his father’s lease since he only spends a week or two each year there, so he decided to make the home available to rent. That means that Charles “must move his belongings and personal effects out,” according to the Daily Mail.

King Charles is reportedly “miffed” about the decision because he put so much effort into restoring the property. The home is expected to be on the rental market for September, just enough time for the king and queen to exit the residence. And if he wants to stay there in the future, it’s going to come at a price. “The King was quite miffed but that was the deal,” a royal insider told the British outlet. “It means he can continue to stay there but he will pay rent to the Duchy and the rest of the time it will be rented out.”

However, there will be one Charles touch that will continue: the landscaping. “The King has agreed to pay for the topiary upkeep as he doesn’t want to see all the good work in the grounds go to waste,” the source added. The king knows his gardens will be as magnificent as when he ran the Duchy of Cornwall, but it’s time for a new landlord who isn’t cutting his dad a deal.

