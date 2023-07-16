Donald Trump’s Hints About A Potential 2024 Running Mate Proves He’s Willing to Settle for Allies

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It seems former US President Donald Trump already has a few controversial figures in mind for his running mate. During an interview with Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo on July 16, per Daily Mail, the Home Alone 2 star gave fans a major hint about who his running mate could be in the 2024 Presidential run. It seems he’s very open to the idea of a current competitor joining him.

He acknowledged the possibility of competitors like Vivek Ramaswamy, Senator Tim Scott, and Robert Kennedy Jr.

Entrepreneur Ramaswamy revealed in Feb 2023 his candidacy for the Republican nomination and has been mainly funded by his own funds. Donald said in the interview, “I think Vivek has done a very good job, frankly. I think some others have done a good job.”

Drew Angerer/Getty Images.

“You have some good people on the stage actually. I think you have some very talented people. I’ve been impressed by some of them. Some of them I’m very friendly with, actually,” he added. “I think you have good potential Cabinet members, too.”

Now another possibility is Scott, who has served as a senator of South Carolina since 2013. Donald said in the interview: “I think he’s a very good guy. We did opportunity zones together. Tim is very good. I mean, I could see Tim doing something with the administration, but he’s right now campaigning, and I’m sure Tim and everybody else would say I’m only interested in one – but Tim is a very talented guy and you have other very talented people.”

Alex Wong/Getty Images.

And the most shocking one is Kennedy, who is currently running for the Democratic nomination.

Donald had nothing but good things to say about the controversial figure, saying, “He’s a very smart person. I know a lot of the members of that family, and he’s a very smart guy. And he’s hit a little bit of a nerve. And a lot of Democrats I know want to vote for him.”

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images.

While it’s currently unclear if a plan has been made up (or if Congressperson Marjorie Taylor Green is still in the running), but it seems people will have questions about whichever people he chooses.

