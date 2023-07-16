Crystal Hefner’s New Venture Lets Her Break the Manipulative Promise Her Late Husband Hugh Made Her Agree To

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Crystal Hefner is ready to turn a new leaf, and be her most vulnerable self yet as she debuts her upcoming book Only Say Good Things. While she’s been quite open about the darker reality of her marriage to Hugh Hefner, but this time she’s breaking his dying wish.

She told New York Post in a recent interview about the last conversation she had with Hugh, and how it inspired her new memoir.

“It’s called ‘Only Say Good Things’ because I [had] a conversation with Hef and he let me know: ‘Once I go, when I’m gone, please only say good things about me,’” she said. “I kept that promise for the last five years. After going through a lot of therapy and healing, I realized that I needed to be honest about my time there. The book is about healing from a toxic environment.”

And we’re so happy for Crystal that she’s able to open up about her traumatic experiences and heal from the relationship.

For those that don’t know, Crystal met Hugh when she was 21, and he was 81. She recounted how mere days after they had met, he asked her to move in with him and his 18-year-old twin girlfriends, Karissa and Kristina Shannon. Along with that, he started to love-bomb her.

Per VeryWell Health, “love bombing” refers to a behavior where a partner shows over-the-top attention and affection as a part of a manipulation tactic.

Crystal recounted, “It was very, very fast. I think he had a lot of experience with just moving people in right away. The ‘I love yous’ started pretty quick. I’ve learned all about love bombing since then.”

Crystal and Hugh married in 2012 after four years together, and were together until his death in 2017. Hugh made his partners have a 6 PM curfew, had to be quiet when he was speaking, were not allowed to have an apartment, had to keep their blonde hair, and sign NDAs to name a few, per YourTango.

After intensive therapy, she found the strength to throughout most of her “bunny girl” outfits, removed her breast implants, and more. And we’re so excited to see this new, brave chapter of hers (and are marking our calendars for Jan 23, 2024, when her book comes out)!

