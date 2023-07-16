Here’s How You Can Visit Princess Diana’s Childhood Home Althorp This Summer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Calling all royal fans! We may have just figured out the place you need to visit at this summer, and it’s much more affordable than you initially might’ve thought. For less than two months this year, you can check out Princess Diana’s childhood home Althorp!

Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images.

From July 3 to Aug 31, you can visit the 500-year-old Spencer family estate Althorp! Diana’s brother Charles Spencer announced this major move on Instagram on July 3, saying, “We are open to the public! Visit Althorp House until the 31st August 2023. Showcasing one of Europe’s finest private collections of furniture, paintings and ceramics, each intriguing room of this magnificent family home has a fascinating story of its own. Book your tickets on our website spencerofalthorp.com”

Not only can people explore the grounds, but you can actually go inside the historic home from the hours of 12 PM to 5 PM. According to the website, you can get tickets starting at only £17.50 (or around $23)! This will get you access to the grounds, and for £25 (or $32), you can explore both the grounds and the staterooms.

Keep in mind, Diana’s grave is not open to the public.

Jeff Overs/BBC News & Current Affairs via Getty Images.

And here’s another fact: in case you can’t make it to the UK, Althorp has been open in the summertime for many years. This isn’t the first time this has happened, and we’re sure it won’t be the last time royal fans can take a glimpse into the home.

Diana: A Closely Guarded Secret by Ken Wharfe

Image: John Blake John Blake

Related story Prince Andrew's Former Maid Claims He Had a Very Peculiar Demand for His Bedroom Decor

For years, Inspector Ken Wharfe was one of Princess Diana’s closest confidants. The late Princess of Wales’ former bodyguard offers an intimate account of the famous royal’s life in Diana: A Closely Guarded Secret. The memoir offers new insight into what we thought we knew about Princess Diana, with unfiltered anecdotes and reflections on her life through Wharfe’s eyes.

'Diana: A Closely Guarded Secret' by Ken Wharfe $15.15 on Amazon.com Buy now

Before you go, click here to see all of our favorite photos of Princess Diana.

