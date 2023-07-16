Margot Robbie Had the Most Priceless Reaction To Finding Out Which Barbie Character She’s Really Like

Throughout the press tour for Greta Gerwig’s upcoming film Barbie, Margot Robbie has lived, breathed, and dressed as the iconic character. At this point, the two-time Oscar nominee is basically Barbie. But what if we told you she wasn’t? Robbie and the cast of the film took a personality quiz to see which Barbie character they’re most like in real life, and Robbie’s reaction to her result was totally priceless.

While chatting with Buzzfeed, Robbie, Kate McKinnon, America Ferrera, and Michael Cera scrolled through a series of oddly specific questions and prompts to identify which character they are from the movie. Parts of the quiz asked, “What’s a quality you look for in a friend?” while others cued the cast to “Pick a color to paint your dreamhouse.” Everyone’s answers were, as you can see in the video below, fairly different. Then it was time for the big reveal.

“I can’t believe my results,” Robbie said to her cast mates. “I’m Ken!” Robbie’s voice did have a tinge of disappoint to it. “This is how I felt when I did the Pottermore quiz to see which house I’d be in,” Robbie, a noted Hufflepuff, continued. Even after reading the description of the affable character, Robbie rejected her result that she is Ken, saying, “No, I’m not!”

Slamming her phone face down on the Barbiecore pink sofa, Robbie pondered what response could have possibly given her Ken. Ultimately, though, we know Robbie is Barbie. Maybe the quiz just goes to show each of us has Kenergy within us all. Embrace the Kenergy, Margot! You are Kenough just the way you are!

