Resurfaced Reports Show the Major Thing Meghan Markle & King Charles III Had in Common

It’s no secret that Meghan Markle wasn’t the biggest fan of all the strict royal protocols that the British royal family has to follow literally every single day. There seems to be a rule for everything, and one of the biggest ones she reportedly complained about was telling the Firm where she went every single time she left Kensington Palace. And reports show that she wasn’t the only one.

Any guesses? No, it’s not Princess Diana this time (although we do know she wasn’t a big fan of the protocols either)! It seems King Charles III reportedly shares the same feelings about that royal rule with Meghan.

In Tom Quinn’s upcoming book Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family, a former staffer of the Firm talked about Meghan, saying, per Express, that she “hated being controlled by royal protocol.”

“The fact, for example, that at Kensington Palace royals have to announce in advance when they are leaving the Palace and where they are going,” they said. “This is partly for security but partly also to avoid a situation where a senior royal is upstaged by a more junior royal leaving just when the more important person leaves.”

Then the former staffer added that Charles shockingly agreed with her. “I think Charles agreed with Meghan on many points – he thought much of the protocol was silly, but it is hard to change!”

It’s quite shocking that these two have something in common like that, especially since Charles grew up in royal life, and has known nothing else. So it’s an unexpected report that he feels so strongly about something he’s done his whole life.

