Leonardo DiCaprio’s Friends Are Reportedly ‘Convinced’ the Actor Will ‘Never Fully Settle Down’ Amid Gigi Hadid Rumors

For those who are still keeping up on the potential romance of the season between Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid, we have a bit of an update for you. Rumors have been swirling for months regarding whether or not these two are together. But now we have some insight that pretty much guarantees The Revenant Oscar-winner won’t be giving up his bachelorhood anytime soon.

“Leo is living his best life and he’s one of the happiest people [his friends] know,” a source recently shared with Us Weekly. “He has a very fulfilled life and enjoys the comforts of doing as he pleases anywhere or anytime.” As for how this lifestyle might impact his rumored romance, “some of those in Leo’s inner circle are convinced he’ll never fully settle down and get married,” the outlet’s source went on. “However, they’re not concerned about him finding the right one.”

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid love to keep everyone guessing about their dating status. 😍 https://t.co/vTM32y3gaC — SheKnows (@SheKnows) July 4, 2023

There’s no telling whether or not Hadid and DiCaprio are still even seeing each other. For weeks, rumors and reports have circulated that these two are a new item, following DiCaprio’s split from actress Camilla Morrone. It’s been hard to keep track of new developments, but this seems like one of the more concrete takes we’ve gotten on DiCaprio — and one that tracks well with his dating history up to this point.

Despite any potential burgeoning romance between the actor and model, DiCaprio’s pals are still pretty convinced he’ll remain a bachelor through and through. Us Weekly’s insider noted, “friends would be really surprised if he actually ever did decide to get married.”

