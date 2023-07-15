Experts Claim Kate Middleton ‘Does Not Feel the Need’ To Do This for Princes William & Harry

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

While Kate Middleton has been referred to as the Windsor “peacemaker” on multiple occasions, it seems she may not be able to mend the ever-straining relationship between her husband Prince William and her brother-in-law Prince Harry.

Specifically, experts believe she no longer feels a need to help mend their relationship anymore!

In a recent episode of the podcast Scandal Mongers, they dove into the “real divide that drives the current feud in the House of Windsor” with royal expert Valentine Low, also known as the author of Courtiers: Intrigue, Ambition, and the Power Players Behind the House of Windsor.

Low revealed this insight, per Express, saying, “She was often the peacemaker, or tried to be the peacemaker, with Harry…you saw that after Philip’s funeral when she kind of brought the brothers together.”

Low is referring to a highly publicized moment where, during Prince Phillip’s funeral, Kate was seen talking to Harry, and later walked behind him after William joined the conversation. However, since this moment, there hasn’t been another like it.

Low isn’t the only expert to claim that Kate has moved on from being the brothers’ peacemaker. Nick Bullen previously told US Weekly, “After Harry said so much about Kate in Spare, and about Camilla, the extended family – his stepmother, his sister-in-law – none of them really feel the need to follow up with a conversation.”

So it seems that Kate may still be a peacemaker, just not with the Sussexes.

