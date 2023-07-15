Skip to main content Skip to header navigation

This Video of Nick Jonas Trying To Fix Priyanka Chopra’s Hairdo Proves He’s the Ultimate Wife Guy

Julia Teti
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images.

Ladies, if you’ve ever asked your S.O. to try and fix your hairdo, this one goes out to you. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas rarely fail to give us some super relatable couple content, and their latest post definitely left an impression. Chopra shared a video of her husband trying to fix her ponytail, and the results were pretty much what you’d expect.

In the video, which the Love Again actress posted not long after the couple’s trip to Wimbledon, Chopra keeps the camera directly on her face while Jonas tries his best to spruce up her fabulous hairdo. At one point, Jonas even breaks out his phone’s flashlight to get a closer look, which just made Chopra giggle. Giving fans a whole 360 view of the action, it was clear Jonas was struggling a bit.

Towards the end of the video, Chopra even let out a faint “ouch.” We’ve all been there. The actress and new mom synthesized the entire moment perfectly in her caption. “Ponytails are complicated.” We have a feeling her husband of nearly five years would agree.

Aside from the whole ponytail fail, Chopra and Jonas are always posting some really sweet moments from their marriage on the ‘Gram. More recently, the couple’s posted a few photos with their precious daughter, Malti Marie. Regardless of what they share next, we can’t wait to see more of these two. Maybe by then Jonas will have mastered the art of the ponytail. Until then, he’s still maintaining his Wife Guy status.

