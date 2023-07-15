Gwyneth Paltrow Had the Best Advice for Young Women in Their 20s & It’s Something We Should All Adhere To

There are some pieces of advice that you can carry with you throughout every chapter of your life. And, it goes without saying, some words of wisdom are best heard, learned, and internalized at a young age. Recently, Gwyneth Paltrow took to Instagram and shared the valuable piece of advice she’d give to young women in their 20s, and they’re truly words to live by.

During her impromptu Q&A on Instagram Stories, the Shakespeare in Love Oscar winner fielded questions and prompts from fans, including one asking for advice for women in their 20s, per People. What Paltrow had to say was very powerful. “Please do not be afraid to say ‘no,’” she said. “Please do not be afraid to set boundaries. Please do not be afraid to hurt people’s feelings.”

We really appreciate the earnestness with which Paltrow shared this advice. For any young woman navigating their 20s, the need and pressure to be as accommodating as possible, to seem likable, can be overwhelming. But this particular decade in life, the liminal space leading into adulthood, is so important for internalizing these hard-learned lessons.

Paltrow knows well the power of saying no. And for young women especially, setting healthy boundaries and putting their needs and expectations first are lessons we can carry through the rest of our lives. We’re glad someone as prominent as Paltrow is using her platform to drive this lesson to the heart of anyone listening.

