Nick Cannon’s Friend Alleges He’s Tried Multiple Times to Get Back Together With This Ex

It seems that while Nick Cannon has multiple women in his life, there’s allegedly only one he wants to get back together with: Mariah Carey.

A close friend alleged to RadarOnline, “Everyone knows Nick wants to get back with Mariah, but she wants no part of him or his messy personal life.” And they added that Cannon has even tried to spark a reunion, but has failed multiple times.

“Who would want to be with a man who has all those kids with all those women?” they added. “It doesn’t matter that two of the children are hers. Not happening.”

(Plus, Carey has been dating singer Bryan Tanaka since Nov 2016, so she’s not even on the market!)

For those that need a recap on why his having multiple kids is a dealbreaker, Cannon has 12 children with multiple different women. His eldest, twins Monroe and Moroccan, he shared with Carey, and they welcomed them in 2011.

As of 2023, He also shares three children with Brittany Bell named Golden Sagon, 6, Powerful Queen, 2, and Rise Messiah, born Sept 23, 2022. He also shares three children with Abby De La Rosa named Zion and Zillion, 2, and Beautiful Zeppelin, born Nov 2022.

He also has a daughter named Legendary Love, 1, with Bre Tiesi, a daughter named Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole, born Sept 2022, and a son named Rise Messiah, born Sept 2022, with Brittany Bell.

He and Alyssa Scott’s first child together named Zen, who tragically passed away at four months old, and they share a daughter named Halo Marie, born Dec 2022.

Cannon and The Meaning of Mariah Carey author met at the Teen Choice Awards in 2005, and later reconnected in 2008 when she cast him as her love interest in the music video for “Bye Bye.” They got married that year in a private ceremony, and welcomed their twins in 2011. The pair separated in 2014, and later divorced in 2016, but continue to co-parent their twins.

After the fact, Cannon said in a previous interview with Dujour that he didn’t think he’d ever marry again after Carey.

“I feel like marriage isn’t for everyone. A friend of mine put it the funniest way. He said, ‘If you heard that there was a 50/50 chance of living or dying when you jump out of a plane, you probably wouldn’t go skydiving.’” he said. “There’s like a 50/50 chance of a marriage working. If it didn’t work out for you the first time, and you still survived it, you probably shouldn’t do it again.”

And while Carey is currently with long-time love Tanaka, reports show that Cannon is with one of his baby mamas: Tiesi.

Apparently, the pair have an on-again-off-again relationship that’s lasted for about a decade now. “I think some people have their idea of conventional relationships and certain things but we have a beautiful relationship [where] everything is so supportive and positive,” she said to E! News’ Daily Pop. “We’ve actually have a very long history, we’re going on almost a decade.”

It’s unclear if they’re still on, or their exact timeline. But these allegations make everything seem quite messy.

