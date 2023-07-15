This US Political Figure Recounted Their Awkward Gift From Prince Harry & We Have Questions 

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Does anyone remember when Prince Harry went to New Jersey after the devastation of Hurricane Sandy, and walked around with Chris Christie back in the early 2010s? Yeah, us neither. Well, Christie recently spoke to one of Harry’s nemesis Peris Morgan on his podcast Piers Morgan Uncensored, and gave a rather, erm, awkward detail about their encounter — and we have a lot of questions.

“I found Harry when I met him in 2012 to be a really kind-hearted young man but also a pretty sad and confused one,” Christie started saying. “I will give you one example. We were to exchange gifts when he got off the helicopter in New Jersey. And I had a fleece, like the fleece I was wearing during Hurricane Sandy. I gave him a fleece that said Prince Harry on it, but he didn’t give me a gift back.”

He then divulged that the Spare author didn’t want to give him his gift in public, because it made him “uncomfortable.”

“And I thought, ‘hmm, alright he must’ve gotten the briefing wrong or whatever.’ We later went back to the Governor’s Beach House to have lunch together after the walkabout,” Christie added. “He said, ‘Now look, I have a gift for you but I didn’t want to give it in front of all those people and I will give it to you now but only if you promise not to open it until I leave.’ I said ‘why’ and he said ‘Because they make me give this and it makes me very uncomfortable.’”

Christie ended the tale with what Harry gave him: “So, I said, ‘fine Harry,’ and he goes into his bag and it’s this wrapped gift and he puts it on the table, and I honored his request and didn’t open it. When we opened it afterward it was a framed autographed picture of himself.”

So, we have a few questions like you do (and honestly, only a few answers)!

First off, who is the “they” that Harry mentioned when discussing who wants him to gift this present to Christie? Our initial instinct is the Firm, but this leaves loyal royal fans confused for another reason: royals aren’t allowed to sign autographs.

As Kate said during a recent royal visit this year to the Royal Horticulture Society’s Chelsea Flower Show, royals aren’t allowed to sign autographs due to royal protocol. The protocol states that this rule is in place so forgeries don’t happen. And while royals can sign in on official documents, and visitors’ books, Town and Country reports that autographs are out of the question.

However, Harry has been known to sign an autograph or two in the past, so it’s not entirely out of the question.

Secondly, while Christie said 2012, photos and documents show Harry went to New Jersey in 2013. This could be an honest mistake, but it raised eyebrows.

And last, have Harry and Christie talked since? Not that we’re awake of, and in fact, Christie has recently criticized him. He recently slammed Harry’s media ventures that surround his strained relationship with his family, calling it “awful.”

“I think it’s awful. I think if you have those kind of disputes with your father, with your brother, other members of your family, that’s fine, families fight, but they need to fight inside the family,” he said to a British station, per Newsweek.

