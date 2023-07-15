Halle Berry Made Fans Swoon With Rare Pic Showing Her & Van Hunt’s Romantic Date Night

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Halle Berry and Van Hunt prove, yet again, that they’re relationship goals — all with one romantic snapshot!

On July 13, the Gothika star shared a swoon-worthy, intimate snapshot of her and Hunt’s date night-in, and it’s absolutely goals. She posted the photo to her Instagram page with the caption reading, “ohhhh, s**t now !”

In the photo, we see Hunt chilling on wooden patio chairs, only in a white bathrobe (with Berry being the one to take the photo)! We also see that he and the Oscar-winning superstar dined on fruits, cheeses, bread, and red wine. (BRB, just taking notes for our next date night!)

For those that don’t know, Berry and Hunt have been dating since 2020 after being set up by a mutual friend, and throughout their romance, they’ve given rare updates to loyal fans.

In a previous, rare interview with AARP, Berry divulged a little more about their relationship and how amazing it is. “I have this new amazing love in my life. Because of COVID, we spent four months talking on the phone. We were forced to only let our brains connect and discover if we had a connection before our bodies decided to get involved,” she said. “I fell in love with his mind, his conversation. I realized I really like him. I really liked who he was, and I can’t say I felt that way before. I really believe I’ve found my person. I fell in love with him before I even met him.”

