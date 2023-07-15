Reports Show the Public’s Reaction May Affect Vanna White’s Raise Debacle

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

While Wheel of Fortune icon Vanna White is fighting hard to get a raise before her contract ends (and after nearly 20 years without one), it seems she may have a bargaining chip after all. Sources have claimed that she feels as though the Wheel of Fortune executives find her “replaceable,” but her fans think the exact opposite.

Sources told Life & Style that fans will have a strong reaction if White is replaced or treated unfairly. “Vanna deserves more money. The network needs to do the right thing,” the source said. “If they were to replace her, it wouldn’t look good, and fans would be furious.”

The source even added that Ryan Seacrest taking over Pat Sajak’s job over Vanna White has caused some serious backlash, with fans starting to boycott the show. “Ryan’s hiring has already received backlash,” the source said. “[Wheel of Fortune executives] don’t want any Vanna drama, too.”

For the past few months, the Vanna White Wrapped In Love author has been working on extending her contract and getting a raise after 18 years of no pay increase. While she earns $3 million a year, the host Sajak brings in around $15 million per year. (Now, sources are claiming it could be upward of $28 million.)

Now, White isn’t fighting for equal pay here. Instead, she wants a bigger raise, and is fighting hard, despite her employers frequently denying her frequently. Along with that, they’ve been seemingly snubbing her in recent weeks, with the most public incident being that they hired Seacrest over her, despite her hosting back in 2019.

