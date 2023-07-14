A Source Just Spilled Details About Shakira’s Rumored New Romance With a Much Younger Sports Star

Shakira and Jimmy Butler’s rumored new romance is said to be heating up but still in the early stages according to sources. The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer and the NBA player have sparked dating rumors after they were seen out for dinner in London on Wednesday night.

The dinner outing was the latest of several subtle interactions that have fueled the rumors. The 46-year-old singer — who lives in Miami with sons Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7, whom she shares with Gerard Piqué, 38 — attended a Miami Heat game in May and shared a selfie video cheering on the team which Butler is a member of. Days later, Butler liked a photo of Shakira playing guitar, Us Weekly reports.

AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

“They have been out a few times, but things are very new and it’s too early to tell if there’s long-term potential there,” a source told Us Weekly, adding that their 13-year age difference “doesn’t bother” Shakira “whatsoever.” The insider continued by explaining that the two “have only known each other for a short while, and just recently started following each other on social media.”

Last month, Page Six reported that Shakira was striking up a potential romance with Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton, 38, after Shakira attended the F1 Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona where Hamilton came in second place. The two went out to dinner with friends after the race.

“They’e spending time together and in the ‘getting to know you’ stage,” a source close to both parties said of the duo who were previously spotted on a boat day together. “It’s fun and flirty.” Shakira has been single since her high-profile split from Piqué in June 2022. It was widely reported that the former professional soccer player had cheated on Shakira but neither star has addressed the rumors.