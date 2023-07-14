Prince Harry Has an ‘Insane’ Habit That Totally Bewilders Meghan Markle

Prince Harry admitted that he has an “insane” household habit that has caused his wife, Meghan Markle, to raise her eyebrows on occasion. As reported by Express, Harry picked up a thing or two from his extremely environmentally conscious father, King Charles III, and his dad’s teachings have actually impacted his daily life.

In 2018, a documentary titled “Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70” aired in celebration of the then-heir’s 70th birthday and, in it, Harry was interviewed alongside Prince William about their father’s quirk. Harry told viewers: “He’s a stickler for turning lights off and that’s now something that I’m obsessed with as well. Which is insane because actually, my wife goes ‘Well, why turn the lights off? You know it’s dark.’”

Harry, now 38, continued: “I go ‘we only need one light, we don’t need like six’, and all of a sudden, it becomes a habit and those small habit changes he’s making, every single person can do. And I think that’s one of the key lessons certainly that I felt that he taught us.” William, 41, admitted that he too has “serious OCD” when it comes to making sure light switches are off.

Charles also encouraged his sons to protect the environment in other ways too. “He took us litter-picking when we were younger, on holiday. We were in Norfolk on school holidays, and we went out litter-picking with him,” Harry explained. “And again, both of us thought, ‘Well this is perfectly normal, everyone must do it’. We were there with our spikes, stabbing the rubbish into black plastic bags.”

These positive habits even stuck with Harry while he was at school as he explained that he “used to get taken the mickey out of at school for just picking up rubbish.” He continued: “I didn’t go out consciously looking for it. When you go for walks anywhere, if you see something, it stands out, you pick it up… It’s like I’ve literally done this because I’m programmed to do it, because my father did it. And actually, we should all be doing it.”