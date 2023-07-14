An Insider Is Claiming Madonna’s Health Scare Was a ‘Ruse’ To Cover Up for This Hidden Career Scandal

A music industry insider just made an extremely insensitive claim about Madonna’s recent health issues. The 64-year-old pop icon is recovering after her manager, Guy Oseary, announced the star had developed a “serious bacterial infection” on 24 June that led to “a several day stay in the ICU.” The health scare also pushed Madonna to cancel a world tour she was scheduled to begin in July.

An insider claims Madonna’s hospitalization was a ‘ruse.’

In Touch Weekly reported that an unnamed source was claiming the real reason the tour was canceled was because of poor ticket sales. “Her sickness is a ruse, and the real reason she canceled the tour is because her tour sales were dismal,” says the source.

The insider’s claim is obviously cruel, the singer is barely out of hospital and yet is still being accused of staging what was surely a terrifying illness. But the accusation may also be inaccurate. In January, Billboard reported that 35 of Madonna’s 51 shows sold out the day the tour was announced with fans flocking to buy 600,000 tickets in a matter of hours. That same day, Madonna’s team added a fourth New York show after the first three sold out in 15 minutes. Two additional London shows were added after the first two dates sold out in 20 minutes. The Parisian show reportedly sold out in under seven minutes, while her Amsterdam date sold out in 10 minutes.

Other sources claimed earlier this week that Madonna’s health issues were actually brought on by her grueling tour rehearsals. “She clearly burnt herself out and people around her have been politely reminding her that she is not 45 anymore, let alone 25,” the source said, adding that the singer was feeling the pressure to compete with younger artists like Pink and Taylor Swift. “She needed to pace herself,” the source added of her schedule. “Pushing herself so hard was extremely risky.”

Despite the many claims, Madonna is reportedly getting better day by day and even has plans to reschedule her tour. On July 10, she released a statement on social media to show her appreciation for her fans. “Thank you for your positive energy, prayers and words of healing and encouragement. I have felt your love,” she wrote. “I’m on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life.”

“My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children,” she continued. “My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn’t want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone.”

“My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I’ll be back with you as soon as I can! The current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe.” Get well soon, Madonna.

