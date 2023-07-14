Elle Macpherson Showed Off Her Golden Summer Glow in a Stunning Makeup-Free Bikini Selfie

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We love that supermodels from every era are thriving and showing off the best season of their lives. Elle Macpherson shared just how good she was feeling in a stunning brown string bikini that showed off her golden summer glow.

The 59-year-old fashion icon posted an Instagram Story snapshot in the mirror that proved she didn’t need a drop of makeup to look gorgeous — we love the natural look. The tiny bathing suit flaunted her fit physique and the gold hardware holding the bikini together gave it that extra level of sparkle. Her hair was styled in soft, beachy waves and she accessorized her boho look with a flower in her hair and a gold pendant.

Macpherson changed her outlook as she got into her 50s, reminding herself that her mental health was just as important as her physical health. “As I’ve matured, what I’ve realized is that it doesn’t really matter what I look like, the most important thing is, ‘how do I feel?’” she said on the Australian talk show Sunrise, via People. “[It’s] when I started sleeping more and relaxing a little more in my life and looking after my nutrition because good nutrition can change everything. I hadn’t really understood my body was deprived from good nutrition.”

That smart advice is what keeps her at the top of her game in both her professional and personal life. Macpherson knows that her body needs different care in every decade and when she focused on the right things, it totally changed her perspective and her state of mind — no wonder her inner goddess is shining through!

