Joe Manganiello’s Icy Birthday Post for Sofía Vergara Has Fans Worried About Their Usually Loving Marriage

What is going on with Sofía Vergara’s marriage to Joe Manganiello? That’s what fans want to know after they noticed his unusually icy birthday post to his wife of almost eight years. In the past, the True Blood star has gushed about his beautiful bride for her July 10 birthday, sometimes with romantic Spanish poetry.

This year’s birthday post doesn’t seem to have the same passion that the couple usually exudes. The blurry snapshot shows Vergara tenderly draping her arm over Manganiello’s shoulder, but it was the message that raised eyebrows. “¡¡¡Feliz Cumpleaños Sofía,” he wrote. Nothing more — it just felt cold and empty compared to prior years. His followers chimed in immediately with their concerned thoughts.

“Am I the only one who doesn’t like the way it sounds? ‘Sofia…. not even ‘My love, My beloved wife,” wrote one account. “Ok this is weird. I’m scared,” added another fan. Another social media user noticed that Manganiello had posted a warmer message for his dog’s birthday — yikes! Something is off. “Cold message for her and has two stories about his dog’s birthday. And sofia has not even said thank you,” they said. The America’s Got Talent judge has been living her best life on vacation in Italy, posting swimsuit snapshots showing off her stunning curves. The couple is normally attached at the hip, and while there is nothing wrong with a girls’ trip — this just seems out of character for them.

Are the fans sniffing out a bump in the road in their marriage? Neither Vergara nor Manganiello have addressed the fans’ concerns, but work shouldn’t be keeping him from joining her in Europe because of the current actors’ strike. Is this much ado about nothing or should we start sweating about one of Hollywood’s most adorable couples? We are rooting for you, Sofía and Joe!

