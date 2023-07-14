Meghan Markle Fans Point Out the Crucial Moment Kate Middleton & Prince William Knew They Needed to Change Their Royal PR Strategy

TikTok has become a source for royal fans to revisit the past and take a look at what might have gone wrong between the “Fab Four,” Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William, and Kate Middleton. A recently resurfaced video from 2018’s Royal Foundation Forum shows how there was so much hope and promise for how these four senior royals could modernize the monarchy — but the Duchess of Sussex’s fans think it instigated the fracture instead.

This was the day that Meghan went a little off-script and spoke eloquently about “women’s empowerment” and that “women don’t need to find a voice” because “they have a voice, they need to be empowered to use it and people need to be encouraged to listen.” It was a mic drop moment for everyone on the panel because she proved that she could hold her own and then some — Meghan’s impassioned public speaking skills were top-notch.

That’s why the Duchess of Sussex’s fans are noting that this was the exact moment that Kate and William realized that they were going to have to step up their game to match her skills. One Meghan supporter wrote in the comments on the meghmarkle account, “This was the moment they all knew, despite connections, wealth, and privilege — they had no depth — couldn’t speak on real issues.” Another account suggested that this was when the “campaign to discredit Meghan” began — and it would certainly be worth looking at the British tabloid headlines to see if they changed after this notable appearance.

What seems to be the most on-point comment is from one supporter who assessed the situation by saying, “She tried to add strength to their team, and they saw her as a threat.” It does make royal watchers think about what the royal family could have looked like and why the-power-in-numbers strategy might have been a successful combination. Instead, the Prince and Princess of Wales had to quickly learn that their old-school PR needed to take a big leap into the modern era.

