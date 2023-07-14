Christine Baumgartner’s Spending Habits May Indicate She Planned Her Exit Months Before She Filed for Divorce From Kevin Costner

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner’s divorce seems to be a never-ending stream of court documents that give insight into what their life was like behind closed doors. The Yellowstone actor’s latest filing appears to indicate that his estranged wife was planning her exit from the marriage for quite some time.

The legal papers, obtained by Page Six, show that Baumgartner was allegedly using the household staff’s credit cards, provided by Costner, to take out cash advances and purchase items for her use. She reportedly paid her divorce lawyer, Susan Wiesner, “on the credit card of an employee which is traditionally used for Costner family house charges and paid by [Kevin].” He also claims she spent $25,000 on a criminal defense attorney from his personal property fund and never disclosed why she made that financial move.

Baumgartner also seemed to prepare for the divorce by buying a new vehicle when they have normally leased their cars. That might indicate that she went over her prenuptial agreement extra carefully because she’s allowed to take a personal vehicle in the divorce. This particular move raised suspicions with Costner’s legal team who think Baumgartner “had been planning her exit long before she told [Kevin] in April 2023.”

Costner’s latest filing proves that this divorce is anything but amicable as they have argued over her move-out date and his child support payments for their three children, Cayden Wyatt, 15, Hayes Logan, 14, and Grace Avery, 13. With her July 31 departure from their $145-million Carpinteria, California property, this messy split likely has a few more chapters.

