Donald Trump Made a Curious $155K Payment to Melania From Campaign Funds That Is Raising Suspicions

Donald Trump’s campaign finances are being scrutinized after a now-closed political action committee (PAC) showed an unusual payment to Melania Trump in 2021. The sum was $155,000, paid to the former first lady by Make America Great Again, Again under the guise of a “speaking engagement,” per The New York Times.

The media outlet called it “rare for the spouse of a potential presidential candidate to be paid directly by a campaign or an outside group affiliated with the candidate,” and she was paid via a middleman, Designer’s Management Agency. According to the Federal Election Commission (FEC) filing, the payments were made over two days, Dec. 2 and Dec 3, 2021, in two lump sums of $125,000 and $30,000. Even though her services were listed as a “speaking engagement,” a source told The New York Times that she was paid for “design consulting,” which included floral arrangements, table settings, and dinnerware for a fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago.

This payment would never have been discovered had the media outlet not done their research because Melania’s name doesn’t show up anywhere on the FEC filing. They just dug around to find out that Designer’s Management Agency just happens to have the former first lady on their roster as a client. The line item raises more questions as to how Donald Trump and his family utilized campaign donors’ money to their benefit. This latest incident comes on the heels of Donald Trump’s Save America PAC that listed eight payments ranging between $6,000 to $18,000 to hairstylist Hervé Pierre Braillard for “strategy consulting” for Melania.

With Donald Trump’s finances getting a closer inspection in the wake of his two indictments, it may be trickier for him to grift his political donors. However, the former president always seems to be one step ahead by working an angle and manipulating the system to benefit his family’s bank account.

