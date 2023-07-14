Ryan Gosling & Eva Mendes Follow This Rule That Explains Why We Never See Them on Red Carpets Together

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes might be on of Hollywood’s more solid couples but don’t expect them to show you. Gosling is bringing Kenergy to the Barbie movie press tour but Mendes won’t be seen by his side on the red carpet anytime soon.

Gosling, 42, and Mendes, 49, have been together since 2011 after co-starring in The Place Beyond The Pines. The couple who share two daughters, 8-year-old Esmeralda and 6-year-old Amada, have not been photographed on a red carpet together since the premieres of the 2012 crime film.

Eva Mendes & Ryan Gosling at The Place Beyond The Pines premiere in 2012. Sonia Recchia/Getty Images.

Recently, Mendes explained that she and Gosling have a rule about not appearing on red carpets together.

The low-key couple have kept both their relationship and their family out of the public eye and, as Mendes explained in April, they don’t plan on changing that anytime soon. The star candidly responded to fan queries about why we never see her with Gosling after she posted a sweet throwback clip of The Place Beyond The Pines, reminiscing on the “magic” created.

In her comments, a fan wrote: “Eva, I want to to be honest w you, but I really hope Barbie will get through the awards season just to see you w Ryan. I know, I’m selfish and probably a dreamer, but I will never stop to dream about it!!” Mendes was quick to thank the fan for the support but explained that the couple won’t be breaking their routine anytime soon.

“You’re the best! What a cool comment, thank you,” she said. “But we don’t do those things together.” Mendes has been nowhere to be seen at the recent Los Angeles and London premieres for Gosling’s Greta Gerwig-directed movie. “Like these photos I’ve been posting, I’m only comfortable posting because it’s already out there,” Mendes concluded.

In 2020, Mendes had a similar message for her Instagram followers telling them, “I’ll only post [flashbacks] of things that are already ‘out there’ (like pics from movies we did or stuff like that). My man and my kids are private. That’s important to me.” And once again in 2022, she wrote on Instagram: “I have always had a clear boundary when it comes to my man and my kids. I’ll talk about them of course, with limits, but I won’t post pictures of our daily life.” Related story An Insider Is Claiming Madonna's Health Scare Was a 'Ruse' To Cover Up for This Hidden Career Scandal

That said, the couple have found other ways to support each other through the big moments. Mendes has been gushing about her excitement for Gosling’s latest movie and Gosling even wore a ‘E’ necklace for his rumored wife while at the LA premiere. He has also taken the time, in the past, to acknowledge that Mendes staying home with their kids has been the greatest support as it has allowed him to have time for his career.

While accepting a Golden Globe Award in 2017 for his role in La La Land, Gosling dedicated the award to Mendes. “While I was singing and dancing and playing piano and having the best experience I ever had, my lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second and helping her brother battle cancer,” Gosling said in his speech. “If she hadn’t have done that, if she hadn’t taken all of that on so that I could have this experience, it would surely be someone else other than me up here today. So, sweetheart, thank you. To my daughters, Amada and Esmerelda, I love you. And if I may, I’d like to dedicate this to the memory of her brother, Juan Carlos Mendes.”

Before you go, click here to see all of the celebrity couples who aren’t afraid of some PDA: