Inside Kevin Costner’s Staggering Net Worth & Lavish Lifestyle After His Ex-Wife Broke Down Where He Spends His Money

Kevin Costner‘s net worth has reportedly been revealed in legal documents filed as part of his ongoing divorce battle with estranged wife Christine Baumgartner. The Yellowstone actor, 68, is allegedly sitting on a staggering fortune but it may take a serious hit as Baumgartner continues to seek expensive monthly child support payments from her husband of 18 years.

The veteran actor and California State University Fullerton graduate has had a fruitful and lucrative career starring in movies like Field Of Dreams and Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves. In 1990, Costner directed Dances with Wolves, for which he won two Academy Awards for Best Picture and Best Director. The film was also made by Costner’s production company, Tig Productions. So, needless to say, his film success have translated to financial gains.

What is Kevin Costner’s net worth?

Costner’s net worth is estimated to be around $400 million according to documents filed in court by his former wife’s lawyer. Baumgartner claimed Costner made $19.5 million in 2022. In addition to his film and TV earnings, Costner has an impressive real estate portfolio reportedly worth $100 million in total in addition to the former couple’s $145 million compound. Among his properties is a ranch in Aspen, Colorado that he reportedly rents out, per The Daily Mail.

In recent years, Costner’s primary acting gig has been Yellowstone. When the show first aired in 2018, Puck reported that the actor was taking home $500,000 per episode. In 2022, with the show’s increased success, it was reported by Variety that Costner was making $1.3 million per episode. Outside of acting, Costner is also the lead singer, guitarist and songwriter in his country rock band, Kevin Costner & Modern West. The band has released five studio albums and has gone on tour.

Compounding Costner’s monstrous wealth is his business ventures. In addition to his production company, Costner has made several investments over the years including owning Midnight Star casino and restaurant in Deadwood, South Dakota for 26 years until its 2017 closure.

With his high net worth, Costner also has some expensive overheads, according to Baumgartner’s court filings. The 49-year-old mother of three of Costner’s children claimed the family have $550,000 of monthly expenses. Baumgartner’s legal team listed a breakdown of the family’s 2022 expenses which included purchasing a private jet, $238,000 in medical costs, $220,000 in credit card payments, $830,000 in gifts, $22,000 on spa services, $34,000 on golf and club dues and $84,000 on household help. Related story Matt Damon Just Opened Up How Wife Luciana Barroso Helps Him Through the Hardest Parts About Being an Actor

Kevin Costner, Christine Baumgartner and their children attend the Los Angeles premiere of “The Art of Racing In The Rain” on August 01, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Household expenses included $12,000 on hunting dues, $64,000 in cleaning fees, over $41,000 on food and almost $13,000 on a personal trainer. In 2022, $1.2 million was spent on the family’s Santa Barbara beachside compound which consists of a main house, two other houses and a Carpinteria property. An additional $2 million was spent on their Aspen home. To keep up with the lifestyle, Baumgartner is seeking $248,000 in monthly child support payments. Costner, meanwhile, is requesting that he only pay $51,940 per month, per People. While the former couple wait for the case to go to trial, Costner has been ordered to pay $129,755 per month in temporary child support. He also to pay her $200,000 in attorney’s fees and $100,000 in forensic costs. This order is currently temporary until the full hearing later this year.

Costner and Baumgartner shares teenage children Cayden, born on May 6, 2007, Hayes, born on February 12, 2009, and Grace, born on June 2, 2010. In his own court filings, Costner called his ex-wife’s child support request “highly inflated and unsubstantiated.” A filing read, “Providing the minor children with more than bare necessities does not require providing ludicrous extravagance designed to primarily benefit the supported parent.” In response, Baumgartner’s lawyers called his child support counter-offer “completely inappropriate.” They wrote: “Although Kevin has vast wealth and extraordinary income, he apparently expects his children to live far below his economic circumstances when they are with their mother.”

Before you go, click here to see the longest celebrity divorces that took years to get finalized.