Tori Spelling’s ‘$100-A-Night’ Living Situation Reportedly Has Nothing To Do With Her Rumored Split From Dean McDermott

It’s been a tough time for Tori Spelling with her rumored split from Dean McDermott, but the mom of five is moving forward and doing what is best for her family. Fans became concerned when they saw images of the Beverly Hills 90210 star exiting a $100-per-night motel in the Los Angeles area with her kids, but they can all breathe a sigh of relief when they hear the reason why she’s there.

A source cleared up all of the confusion with Us Weekly, explaining why the family is living there as well as an update on Spelling’s relationship with McDermott. “Tori and Dean are doing really good and her staying at a hotel with their kids has nothing to do with a separation,” an insider shared. “They decided to stay there because of the ongoing mold problem at their house. Tori is taking this issue very seriously and isn’t going to subject herself or her kids to that.”

The photos of the 48-year-old actress with Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6, sounded alarm bells for fans who have watched the ups and downs of the couple’s marriage. The reality is that both Spelling and McDermott are being mindful of the grave health consequences from the mold issues while also being conscientious of their financial situation. It’s not affordable for a family of seven to stay at a luxury hotel long-term during difficult times.

For now, this is the family’s living situation and pals close to the couple are telling Us Weekly that the couple is doing “better than ever.” That might be hard to believe after McDermott’s breakup Instagram post, but their friends are saying they likely got into “a big blowout” — and “he obviously regretted it.” Let’s hope Spelling gets a bit of respite after all of the drama, it can’t be easy to be squished with teens and kids in a motel room during summer break.

