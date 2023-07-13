Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Were Just Hit With Yet Another Snub That Shows Their Struggle To Conquer Hollywood

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The Primetime Emmys nominations were announced on Wednesday, and as usual, there were snubs and surprises. One of the most notable omissions was Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix much-heralded docuseries, Harry & Meghan. It was assumed to be an easy shoo-in for the Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series category, but Emmy voters had other ideas.

The Emmys snub is just the latest series of blows the Sussexes have endured and it proves that a realignment in Hollywood is necessary. The good news is that the duo seemed to forecast the writing on the wall ahead of the end of their Spotify deal and the nomination miss. Meghan is already in good hands at one of Hollywood’s top talent agencies, William Morris Endeavor, to rebrand her image and give a clear focus to her ambitions. There’s no secure path yet for Prince Harry after his mind-blowing memoir, Spare, but that may come in time once his British tabloid legal cases have wrapped up.

For critics of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, they may be disappointed to hear that it isn’t all gloom and doom for the Montecito-based couple. Their six-part docuseries was a ratings success for Netflix, and the network publicly spoke about continuing their $100-million production deal together. In addition, the show was also nominated in the Best Streaming Nonfiction Series category by the Hollywood Critics Association Awards on Tuesday.

Prince Harry and Meghan may have not conquered Hollywood on the first time around, but they aren’t giving up yet. The entertainment industry is a big fan of second chances and comebacks, so the Sussexes will likely rise again. Only this time, they will have a better plan, and hopefully, fresh content that doesn’t add fuel to the family feud fire.

