Priscilla Presley & Riley Keough Share Heartbreaking Messages on the 3rd Anniversary of Benjamin Keough’s Death

It’s been a tough year for the Presley family with the loss of Lisa Marie Presley, but Riley Keough and her grandmother, Priscilla Presley, took the time to honor another lost loved one: Benjamin Keough. They both shared heartbreaking messages on Wednesday to represent the love they still feel for him on the third anniversary of his death.

The Daisy Jones & the Six star, who received an Emmy nomination that day, remembered her late mother and her younger brother in an Instagram Story. She shared a sepia-toned snapshot with Lisa Marie flashing a sweet smile at the camera while Benjamin was behind her in a typical younger brother fashion with his eyes crossed. The goofy photo gave fans a glimpse at how much fun they had together as a family. Riley wrote on the post, “Missing you both” along with a red-heart emoji.

Lisa Marie Presley, Benjamin Keough. Photo: Riley Keough/Instagram.

Priscilla went for a more serious approach in her post to honor Benjamin’s memory. She shared a red-rose emoji and wrote in the caption, ‘Needless to say, this has been a very solemn day for me – the anniversary of the passing of my sweet grandson Ben. Words cannot express how much you are missed ~ Nona.” Both Priscilla and Riley are wearing their grief after two unexpected losses in three years.

Lisa Marie passed away in January from cardiac arrest just days after attending the Golden Globes to support the film, Elvis. Benjamin died by suicide in 2020 at the age of 27. The two beloved family members are buried at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee with Lisa Marie next to Benjamin, and just across from her legendary father, Elvis Presley.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).