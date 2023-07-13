A New Source Reveals Their Eerie Prediction of the End of Kevin Costner & Christine Baumgartner’s Messy Divorce

Although we’re well aware that Kevin Costner and his ex-wife Christine Baumgartner are pulling out all the stops to battle each other in court recently, we’re not totally clear on each of their intentions. After all, a court battle as messy as this could be a result of many things, like rage, sadness, betrayal, or just trying to do the best for your kids.

Most recently, however, a close friend of Baumgartner gave her two cents on what the Yellowstone actor is feeling right now and, you guessed it, it’s not pretty. “He wants to humiliate her,” the source told Daily Mail. “This isn’t about the house, it’s about making Christine’s life a living hell for actually going through with the divorce.”

Though we should all hear the source with a grain of salt knowing she’s close to Baumgartner, we can’t help but be shocked at her saying the actor is “out for revenge.”

“Christine said she wouldn’t be surprised if Kevin had her escorted off the property by police,” the source added. “It was Christine who wanted to make this transition as peaceful as possible for the sake of the children, Kevin has done the complete opposite. He’s not thinking about the kids, about how traumatizing this is.”

Most recently, in another shocking move, Costner requested $99,225 from Baumgartner for his legal fees, per documents obtained by RadarOnline. Although a beyond petty move on Costner’s part, it turns out it’s all reflected in their prenup, which was signed before they tied the knot in 2004.

The legal document ensures that "if such matter is resolved by judicial intervention, the prevailing party, whether at trial or on appeal, shall be entitled, in addition to such other relief as may be granted, to be reimbursed by the non-prevailing party for all costs and expenses incurred thereby, including but not limited to reasonable attorney's fees." According to Costner, he is owed the money since he had to fight to evict his ex-wife from their Carpinteria, California property, which is now set for July 31.

Although knowing Costner’s alleged intentions in the dispute doesn’t change how their divorce proceedings will go, it’s definitely telling that these two have a long road ahead, both legally and in order to bury the hatchet. Let’s just hope Baumgartner isn’t “escorted off the property by police” anytime soon as she predicted, no one deserves that.

